EL PASO, Texas (KTSM) – The Bridge Accelerator Binational Supplier Development Program will announce a significant step in creating opportunities for El Paso and Juárez companies and international enterprises on Thursday, August 17, 2023.

At the end of each Bridge Accelerator cohort, small- and medium-sized companies participating in the program pitch their businesses to investors and buyers for a chance to receive funding or sell their products to grow their companies during Demo Day. On this occasion, Demo Day, traditionally held at Juárez’s Technology Hub, will be held in El Paso in partnership with the Consulate General of Mexico.

During this first edition of El Paso Demo Day, companies that successfully completed The Bridge Accelerator program will showcase their sales pitches to potential buyers and investors from the international industry. The event aims to capitalize on the growing need for nearshoring and strengthen the region to leverage this opportunity.

The Bridge Accelerator El Paso Demo Day 2023 marks a significant step in creating binational opportunities for local companies and international enterprises. The event is organized in collaboration with the Mexican Ministry of Foreign Affairs, Technology HUB, Pioneers 21, and Microsoft TechSpark through FUNAX.

The Bridge Accelerator aims to expand the participation of local companies as suppliers of large manufacturers and maquiladoras – an industry that creates about $54 billion a year in foreign trade – in the Paso del Norte region.