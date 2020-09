EL PASO, Texas (KTSM) — Drivers in El Paso are seeing higher gas prices, according to the American Automobile Association.

Drivers in El Paso are paying an average of $2.15 for a gallon of regular unleaded gas, according to AAA.

The price is an increase of 30 cents compared to last week.

Drivers in Las Cruces, meanwhile, are paying an average of $206 for a gallon of regular unleaded gas.