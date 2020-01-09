The Art and Farmers Market returns to Downtown El Paso on Saturday

Local

by: KTSM Staff

Posted: / Updated:

Courtesy: El Paso Downtown Art and Farmers Market

EL PASO, Texas (KTSM) – On Saturday, Jan. 11, the Art and Farmers Market makes its return to Downtown El Paso.

The outdoor artisan market features original arts and crafts, food vending, regionally grown agricultural products, and entertainment from local artists in El Paso County.

The Art and Farmers Market will be set up on 117 Anthony St. near San Francisco St.

The outdoor event will be available to the public from 10 a.m. – 2 p.m.

City officials said there will be live yoga starting at 11 a.m. There will also be a live DJ set and free kids craft.

Parking information provided by the El Paso Museums & Cultural Affairs Department

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Advertise with KTSM 9 Link