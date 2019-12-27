The alleged drunk driver accused of crashing into a Northeast El Paso home had four prior DWI convictions

EL PASO, Texas (KTSM) – The woman accused of driving drunk and crashing into a Northeast El paso home has had four prior DWI convictions, according to an arrest affidavit.

Margaret Cantu, 41, was allegedly drunk when she crashed into a home on the 4700 block of Junction Dr. on Monday, Dec. 23.

The victim inside the house was an 87-year-old elderly woman who was asleep at the time of the crash.

The arrest affidavit revealed that the victim suffered a fractured left leg, fractured right wrist, fractured lower back, and a fractured upper jaw. She was sent to the ICU and was intubated.

The document also showed that Cantu had other DWI Convictions. The first was in October of 2009, the second in December of 2009, the third in August 2011, and finally another in April of 2017.

The arrest affidavit also mentioned a witness who approached Cantu after the crash.

According to the report, the witness said Cantu allegedly handed her a Budlight Chelada Clamato tall-boy and told her to get rid of it, but the witness said she refused to help.

The witness also told police that Cantu emitted a strong odor of alcohol and that she had slurred speech.

Police who arrived to the scene had suspected that Cantu was drunk and reportedly asked her if was willing to provide a blood sample.

When Cantu refused, the officer obtained a warrant for her blood which was then drawn at University Medical Center.