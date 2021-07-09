‘That 70s Show’ actor shows El Paso love in social media posts

EL PASO, Texas (KTSM) — On Friday, actor Wilmer Valderrama posted an Instagram photo that shows him standing near the Lincoln Park murals and giving the Sun City some love.

“Waking up with the giant…Always igniting visiting this beautiful place. Only my love to you El Paso,” he wrote in the post.

Valderrama, known for his character of Fez on “That 70s Show,” was in town for a USO meet and greet at Freedom Crossing at Fort Bliss.

This isn’t the first time the actor has visited the Sun City. In 2018, he was the featured speaker at the El Paso Hispanic Chamber of Commerce’s Fiesta Celebration.

