EL PASO, TX (KTSM) – El Paso lawmakers will gather on UTEP’s campus as part of the Texas Tribune’s “Inside the Interim with El Paso Lawmakers,” which is a free in-person and virtual event to discuss the Texas Legislature’s 2023 session and what it could mean to El Paso.

State Senator Cesar Blanco and State Representatives Joe Moody and Claudia Ordaz Perez will be involved in a live conversation with Texas Tribune’s CEO, Evan Smith.

Topics that are expected to be touched on include abortion, voting, gun rights, and immigration.

The event will be on Tuesday June, 28 (10 a.m.) in room 106 at UTEP’s Undergraduate Learning Center. Free parking will be available in the top level of the Sun Bowl Garage.

Claudia Ordaz Perez represents Texas’s House District 76 in El Paso County, which includes the Medical Center of the Americas, the Texas Tech Paul L. Foster School of Medicine, the Camino Real de Tierra Adentro National Historic Trail, the Ysleta del Sur Pueblo Native American Tribe, and Fort Bliss.



She is the former Mayor Pro Tempore and City Councilwoman for the City of El Paso, where she was a fierce advocate for working parents and family caregivers. She was successful in creating local policies impacting living wages for workers, local park enhancements for children, funding for new infrastructure for municipal police and fire departments, local animal shelter improvements, and promoting investment opportunities to expand job growth in the Borderplex region.



Claudia was first elected to the El Paso City Council in a special election in 2014, becoming the youngest elected official in El Paso County and resulting in the first-ever majority by female representatives on the Council. She was re-elected in 2015 and 2018 with over 72 percent of the vote.

Cesar Blanco is a State Senator in District 29 since 2021. He sits on Health and Human Services, Higher Education, Transportation, Veterans Affairs, and Border Security committees. He is also on the executive committee of the El Paso Metropolitan Planning Organization.

Joe Moody is a State Representative of House District 78 since 2009. He is vice chair of House Calendars Committee. Moody previously served as a prosecutor in El Paso County’s districts attorney’s office.

