Texas Tech University Health Sciences Center receives generous donation to improve epilepsy center

EL PASO, Texas (KTSM) — March 26 is known as Epilepsy Awareness Day, and today Texas Tech University Health Sciences Center (TTUHSC) of El Paso received a generous donation that will help upgrade the university’s epilepsy center.

This made possible thanks to a generous donation of $100,000 from Jim and Julie Cardwell.

According to a release, the donation will support the department’s efforts to become an accredited Level 3 epilepsy center.

The requirement to become a level 3 center consists of a year’s worth of data including personnel, access to center patients, and safety and treatment protocols.

“Donations like this are a game-changer,” said Salvador Cruz-Flores, M.D., professor and founding chair of the Department of Neurology. “Without donor support, the ability to achieve this designation would be on hold or postponed due to clinical revenue challenges during the pandemic. Every day a patient suffers from seizures is an opportunity missed to treat our community with specialized care.”

Having an accredited epilepsy center would allow the epilepsy department to serve and treat complex cases so the team can evaluate and diagnose patients more effectively and holistically to improve outcomes, the release said.

“Currently, we have no Level 4 epilepsy center in El Paso,” Dr. Yerram said. “Thirty percent of epilepsy patients develop refractory epilepsy —which refers to those patients who continue to have seizures despite two or more seizure medications— for these patients their next option is epilepsy surgery. At present, we refer these patients to San Antonio and some of the patients are not able to bear the hardship of traveling out of town for care, especially during the pandemic so they continue to endure almost daily seizures. Working toward a Level 3 and then Level 4 epilepsy center will allow us to make these refractory epilepsy patients seizure-free and improve their quality of life.”

According to the release, this is not the first time TTUHSC receives assistance from the Cardwells. In 2019, a $750,000 gift from the Jim and Julie Cardwell Fund and the Cardwell Family Foundation helped TTUHSC El Paso establish an endowed chair in the Department of Neurology.