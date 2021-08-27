Texas Tech University Health Sciences Center El Paso graduates 78 nursing students

EL PASO, Texas (KTSM) – Texas Tech University Health Sciences Center El Paso’s Hunt School of Nursing graduated 78 nursing students and announced a new scholarship endowment to help fund students’ nursing education.

The school is celebrating its 10-year anniversary graduating nursing students with white coats on Friday morning at the Medical Sciences Building II.

“When you wear your white coat today and throughout your career, you are telling your community you have met the standard and you are worthy of their trust,” Stephanie Woods, the Hunt School of Nursing dean said. “The weight of your new white coat should give you paus. You are now responsible for others and that responsibility is weighing. You will be the advocate for those that have no voice.”

The new scholarship is named after Dorotha G. Waite, made possible by her daughter, who is a local physician, and her husband.

Dorotha Waite pursued a nursing career after waiting for two decades, earning a nursing degree in her late 40’s. Waite had paused her dreams of becoming a nurse to support and help raise a family. She later worked for 15 years proving she could do it.

Now, the new scholarship aims to support students going through similar challenges, who may be pursuing nursing as a second career and going back to school later in life after raising children.

“It was such an emotional story,” Jackelyn Castanon, a student, said. “Hearing how empowering Dorotha Waite was, is such an inspiration for all of us as we start our journey.”

