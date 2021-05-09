Texas Tech Hunt School of Nursing graduates honored

EL PASO, Texas (KTSM) – Texas Tech University Health Sciences Center El Paso nursing students received applause for completing their educational programs during an in-person ceremony.

The school says nearly 70 students were honored at the historic Plaza Theatre in Downtown El Paso on Saturday. Over 50 completed Accelerated Bachelor of Science in Nursing, 15 completed Registered Nurse to Bachelor of Science in Nursing and three graduated with a Master of Science in Nursing.

Students in the ceremony earned their degrees and accomplished clinical rotations in local hospitals caring for patients with COVID-19.

The school says more than 800 students, have graduated from the Hunt School of Nursing and 90 percent of them have stayed in the region.