Texas Tech Health Sciences Center El Paso Dean named state name of the year

EL PASO, Texas (KTSM) – Richard Black, a founding dean at the Hunt School of Medicine at the Texas Tech Health Sciences Center El Paso, is the Texas dentist of the year.

The Lone Star Dental Conference awarded Black with the title during a meeting in mid-September in Austin.

“I’m honored and humbled,” Black said. “In a room full of outstanding nominees, I was the last person I thought would win.”

Black is a native of El Paso and has used his talents to serve the community for 40 years, as a dentist and with various organizations. He was asked to help establish the Hunt School of Dental Medicine, the first one formed in 50 years in the state.

“I have had the opportunity to serve at the local, state and national level in organized dentistry,” he said. “That experience helped me reach out to those people who could help us in our efforts to get the school started.”

For local and breaking news, sports, weather alerts, video and more, download the FREE KTSM 9 News App from the Apple App Store or the Google Play Store.