Texas Tech Foster School medical students celebrate residency matches

EL PASO, Texas (KTSM) – A portion of the region’s aspiring medical students celebrated matching with residency programs in El Paso and across the nation on Friday.

All 91 medical students at Texas Tech’s Foster School of Medicine matched with residency programs in the United States, 13 of them in El Paso. Also, 91 students from other institutions throughout the world, 11 from the Foster school, matched with programs at the Texas Tech University Health Sciences Center El Paso.

“They always tell you that the best program is wherever you match but I’m really really glad that the program I matched to is the one in psychiatry at Transmountain,” said Eryn Pynes, whom will have residency at The Hospitals of Providence Transmountain Campus. “It was my first choice and I was really hoping I’d get in and that was the name in my envelope.”

On Friday, graduating medical students across the country learned where they would be placed to carry out residency requirements in pursuit of careers in medicine. In El Paso, students at the Foster School found unique ways to celebrate during a time where pandemic-related precautions prevent large gatherings.

The students were able to celebrate during an outdoor ceremony at the health science center’s parking lot. They opened envelopes inside and outside of their vehicles with family. Some participated virtually.

The school says 612 graduates from the Foster School of Medicine have either entered their careers or are on their way to becoming physicians.