EL PASO, Texas (KTSM) – Known worldwide for his art, Sanchez De Alba brought together three red, green and blue human figures holding hands to create the sculpture that welcomes visitors to the Texas Tech Dental Oral Health Clinic.
The design is a nod to the logo of the Paso del Norte Health Foundation, a major supporter of the clinic and the newly opened Hunt School of Dental Medicine.
Texas Tech University Health Sciences Center El Paso officials revealed the work of art on Feb. 24 with the Texas Tech University System’s Board of Regents and members of the Paso del Norte Health Foundation’s Board of Directors in attendance. The unveiling took place prior to the regents’ meeting on the TTUHSC El Paso campus.
With a steel frame and fiberglass exterior, Sanchez De Alba’s creation is built to survive El Paso’s weather and will welcome visitors for decades to come. The sculpture is a fitting representation of how TTUHSC El Paso, the Borderland community and partners like the Paso del Norte Health Foundation opened the first dental school in Texas in 50 years, as well as its state-of-the-art clinic.
The Paso del Norte Health Foundation has contributed $6 million in 2016 to help with the recruiting and hiring of world-class faculty members, the school’s accreditation process and development of the most innovative dental school curriculum in the country, according to TTUHSC.
It gave another $5 million in 2021 to assist with the initial operations of both the Hunt School of Dental Medicine and the Texas Tech Dental Oral Health Clinic. That financial commitment has helped TTUHSC El Paso build a clinic and dental school with the latest technology where highly sought after faculty with renowned expertise teach the next generation of dentists.
