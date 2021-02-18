Texas suffers gas shortages amid Winter weather, but very few reports in El Paso

The Texas department of transportation is warning drivers to top off before hitting the road.

EL PASO, Texas (KTSM) — Even as millions of Texans suffer through power outages, another shortage seems to be adding to their misery.

Gas shortages in other parts of the state have people searching for fuel for their vehicles and for generators that have become back-ups for many trying to keep warm.

As estimated, 3 million barrels per day of oil production remains offline.

That would result in companies having to buy at higher prices – and Texans could end up seeing that reflected in their utility bills and at the pump.

Not many reports of gas shortage here in El Paso. 

According to TX-Dot, there are shortages happening along I-10, near Van Horn.

