Texas Senate committee to discuss West Texas redistricting

Local
Posted: / Updated:

Texas Capitol (Nexstar Photo/Andrew Choat)

EL PASO, Texas (KTSM) – The Texas Senate Special Committee on Redistricting is scheduled to discuss West Texas, including El Paso, during a Monday hearing.

While registration to provide public testimony to the meeting has closed, members of the public will still able to watch the hearing on livestream on the Senate’s website. The committee is chaired by Joan Huffman, a Republican Senator from District 17, which includes a portions of Harris, Fort Bend and Brazoria counties.

The redistricting process is triggered by the census, which can have political ramifications for communities and districts throughout the United States.

Monday’s hearing is scheduled for 8 a.m. MST.

Copyright 2021 Nexstar Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

KTSM Video Center

El Paso DJ recalls stabbing on Cincinnati Street

El Paso 'Dreamer' reacts to Biden preserving DACA, says more needs to be done

'Texas Rally for Life' caravan draws hundreds to state Capitol in Austin

Local lawmakers respond to Texas AG lawsuit, call rhetoric 'reckless'

School counselor retires after 36 years, expects more teachers and staff to follow due to COVID-19

Chaparral man faces federal charges after alleged carjacking and high-speed chase

More El Paso News
Advertise with KTSM 9 Link