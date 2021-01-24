Texas Senate committee to discuss West Texas redistricting

EL PASO, Texas (KTSM) – The Texas Senate Special Committee on Redistricting is scheduled to discuss West Texas, including El Paso, during a Monday hearing.

While registration to provide public testimony to the meeting has closed, members of the public will still able to watch the hearing on livestream on the Senate’s website. The committee is chaired by Joan Huffman, a Republican Senator from District 17, which includes a portions of Harris, Fort Bend and Brazoria counties.

The redistricting process is triggered by the census, which can have political ramifications for communities and districts throughout the United States.

Monday’s hearing is scheduled for 8 a.m. MST.