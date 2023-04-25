EL PASO, Texas (KTSM) – The Texas Senate approved a bill on April 20 that would end faculty tenure at public universities. Tenure is defined as a appointment at an academic institution where the person can be terminated only for cause and extraordinary circumstances.

The bill passed 18-11 with Texas State Sen. Blanco, D-El Paso, breaking from his fellow Democrats to support this measure with Republicans. KTSM spoke with Blanco about his reasoning behind his decision. He argued that the history of tenure is discriminatory against professors of color.

“These institutions, to this day, still fail on diversity equity and inclusion especially as it relates to tenure,” Blanco said.

This bill will affect professors at universities like UTEP and Texas Tech. New professors will be the ones who will not be offered tenure under this new bill. Those who are currently tenured will be grandfathered in.

This legislation heads to the Texas House for its approval.

KTSM 9 reporter Tawny Davis will have thoughts from current tenured professors in our 5 and 6pm newscasts.

