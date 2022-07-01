EL PASO, Texas (KTSM) – This year, as in years past, the Texas Rescue Patrol expect that people will be buying fireworks and bringing them to Red Sands to set them off. What the Chief of the patrol wants people to know that it is not actually the place to enjoy the 4th.

They see hundreds of people every year drive out to Red Sands to enjoy the holiday despite not being a public park. To prepare, they will be working with local authorities to increase safety.



“We’re working closely with our local authorities our local sheriff’s office our fire department to ensure that we collaborate and that we have everything in place to respond when necessary,” Jamil Moutran: Chief of Texas Rescue Patrol shared.



Moutran says they get about 35 calls a year around this time for injuries sustained by those who set off fireworks accidentally which is one of the most common injuries they see.



“One of the issues we really have that we have over the years is individuals lighting rockets and being intoxicated and lighting off fireworks in a crowd and that’s where you see a lot for burn injuries.”



Texas Rescue Patrol says if red sands is your family’s destination for the fourth of July to make sure you have proper equipment to ensure everyone’s safety and do not cause fatal injuries.



“You want to ensure that you are taking proper precautions if you do want to be using fireworks you carry water with you a bucket things like that don’t leave children unsupervised when using the fireworks and make sure you pick up your trash too.”

If you do find yourself in need of Texas Rescue Patrol all you need to do is call 911 and they will coordinate a plan of action to rescue you.

