EL PASO, TX (KTSM) – Earlier this week, the El Paso County Sheriff’s Office (EPCSO) released a statement encouraging public safety and reminding residents that they will be enforcing violation codes for all off-highway vehicles.

The Texas Rescue Patrol has several tips as well for those who wish to go off-roading

The Texas Rescue Patrol Chief Jamil Moutran says there is a law saying that you cannot get behind the wheel of a off-highway vehicle without some sort of supervision or training.

“In Texas you got to take an ATV rider safety course while operating on public lands or be under the supervision of an individual who has taken the course or be under the supervision of a state instructor while they’re giving you some training.”

Texas Rescue Patrol says they are always responding incidents across two counties which involve off road accidents. They say there are several factors that can cause an incident includes not understanding your ability or the vehicles capabilities and when you use it beyond those accidents do occur.

Moutran says even with the training class complete, that does not leave you immune to safety and that what you wear in the vehicle is important for your safety as well.

“Always be wearing a helmet or eye protection inside of a UTV regardless if it has a roll cage because we also see a lot of head injuries where people end up rolling these things over and they strike their head against the roll cage.”

Moutran and the Texas Rescue Patrol offer classes to El Paso so that they may learn the basic principles of transverse across the sand dunes safely.

“The class teaches you how to do emergency turns how to climb hills how to descend hills how to make sharp turns how to go over obstacles there’s a variety of different things that we cover in the class that are very beneficial and will help you in terms of preventing injuries on these types of machines.”

For local and breaking news, sports, weather alerts, video and more, download the FREE KTSM 9 News App from the Apple App Store or the Google Play Store.