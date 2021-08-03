Texas Rescue Patrol strives to raise money for medical supplies, other rescue necessities

EL PASO, Texas (KTSM) The Texas Rescue Patrol, a local non-profit organization, is raising money to purchase medical supplies, fuel, equipment and help pay for other operational expenses, such as insurance and vehicle maintenance.

In a Facebook post, the organization asked for donations to help support Texas Rescue Patrol. The organization said last year, volunteers responded to 551 calls for service.

The Texas Rescue Patrol is made up of a group of about 60 volunteers, which help local law enforcement agencies in El Paso and the Hudspeth County. It is a licensed EMS First Responder Organization that provides community outreach, safety education and emergency medical services.

