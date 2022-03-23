EL PASO, Texas (KTSM) – A local non-profit organization recently became licensed to transport patients to the hospital in an ambulance.

Texas Rescue Patrol (TRP), a division of Texas Recreational Safety & Land Management, is a first-response organization located in the Red Sands-area off Montana in Far East El Paso. It was created by Jamil Moutran after he was inspired to help the community.

Five years ago at Red Sands, I saw a horrific accident that took the life of a mother. Jamil Moutran, Founder, Texas Rescue Patrol

From there, he pledged to bring change to the community and provide Emergency Medical Services (EMS) care.

“Our team has been working with local authorities to accomplish that,” he said.

Desert Haven EMS is the name that is put on the ambulances of TRP, as it transitioned from a first-responder organization to a state-licensed EMS ambulance provider.

“Every community should have access to emergency medical services,” said Moutran. “As a first responder, it’s challenging holding someone’s hand while sick or injured knowing help is on the way but an hour away.”

The Desert Haven Fire Department, located in Hudspeth County, is where they keep the ambulance.

The department is run mostly by volunteers and is self-funded with some help from donations and grants from local agencies.

“Going forward we’re going to continue to look toward supporters to ensure we have sufficient funding to continue to service but I’m not concerned, the county is helping us out as well,” Moutran said.

Texas Rescue Patrol services has now branched out of El Paso and into rural parts of Hudspeth County. Moutran said they work hand-in-hand with fire departments and EMS agencies including the sheriff’s office in Hudspeth County and the sheriff’s office in El Paso County helped which both provide training and equipment.

TRP responds to search and rescue calls, car crashes, and other medical emergencies in a 36-mile stretch of highway between El Paso and Hudspeth County.

On Saturday, March 26, the Texas Rescue Patrol/Desert Haven EMS is holding a ribbon-cutting event of the new ambulance with an event open to the community. Food, beverages, and a mechanical bull riding competition will be available located at 5541 State Highway 62/180 and 180 Desert Haven from noon to 2 P.M.

