Texas Rangers welcome their newest little slugger in Sun City

EL PASO, Texas (KTSM) – The Texas Rangers Pro Baseball team welcomed their newest little slugger in the Sun City.

Julio Valdez, Texas Rangers – MiLB Pitching Coach and his fiancée Daphne Mora proudly welcomed their first baby boy, Auggie Valdez, at The Hospitals of Providence East Campus on Thursday, May 21.

The couple was excited to welcome their first child here in El Paso.

Mora, a native El Pasoan had made plans to deliver their baby here to be with family. With Valdez in his first season as a minor league pitching coach with the Texas Rangers professional baseball team, there was some anxiety as to where on the road he might be. When Major League Baseball postponed all baseball activities due to the COVID-19 pandemic in mid-March, Valdez returned to El Paso to be by his fiancée’s side.

“There is definitely a silver lining to this situation,” said Valdez. “I knew the Rangers organization was going to let me come back to El Paso for the birth of my son but was worried if she delivered early that I could possibly miss it.”

The couple will enjoy raising baby Auggie in El Paso until professional baseball begins again. Once MLB opens, the couple will return to Arizona and the Texas Rangers family will meet their newest team member.