EL PASO, TX (KTSM) – Governor Greg Abbott on Friday July 1 announced the Texas Health and Human Services Commission (HHSC) is providing more than $301.8 million in emergency Supplemental Nutrition Assistance Program (SNAP) food benefits for the month of July. The allowances are expected to help about 1.4 million Texas households.

With the extension of emergency SNAP benefits, Texans across the state will continue receiving the support they need to remain healthy to the work of HHSC, every family in the Lone Star State will have access to nutritious meals. Governor Greg Abbott

We’re proud to support Texans in providing healthy, nutritious meals for their families. With these benefits, not only can families buy food at the grocery store and farmers market, but also buy seeds to grow their own food throughout the summer. Wayne Salter, Access and Eligibility Services Deputy Executive Commissioner, Health & Human Services

HHSC received federal approval from the U.S. Department of Agriculture (USDA) to extend the maximum, allowable amount of SNAP benefits to recipients based on family size, and all SNAP households will receive a minimum of $95 in emergency allotments. This additional emergency allotment should appear in recipients’ accounts by July 31.

The emergency July allotments are in addition to the more than $7.2 billion in benefits previously provided to Texans since April 2020. Administered by HHSC, SNAP is a federal program that provides food assistance to eligible low-income families and individuals in Texas. Texans in need can apply for benefits, including SNAP and Medicaid, at YourTexasBenefits.com or use the Your Texas Benefits mobile app to manage their benefits.

