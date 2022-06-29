EL PASO, TX (KTSM) – On Wednesday, Governor Greg Abbott announced the Texas Health and Human Services Commission (HHSC) is launching a new website to serve as a comprehensive resource for Texas families, including expectant mothers, new parents, and families at all stages of life.
FamilyResources.texas.gov is now available as a one-stop source of information from Texas state agencies on the Alternatives to Abortion program, pregnancy care, adoption services, health insurance, parenting classes, food benefits, child support, child care, and financial assistance.
The newly launched website is available to connect Texans with state agency programs, many of which offer free or low-cost support services. In addition programs such as HHSC’s Healthy Texas Women, services offered by the Texas Department of State Health Services, Texas Department of Family and Protective Services, Texas Workforce Commission, Texas Department of Housing and Community Affairs, and the Office of the Attorney General are accessible on the new Family Resources website.
For local and breaking news, sports, weather alerts, video and more, download the FREE KTSM 9 News App from the Apple App Store or the Google Play Store
- Las Vegas man with 39 Teslas accused of defrauding more than 10K victims
- Abbott: More checkpoints after trailer tragedy
- Sunland Park approves drive-thru cannabis sales
- Shooting involving law enforcement reported in Far East El Paso
- Here’s how the US contained a 2003 monkeypox outbreak
- Mississippi abortion clinic moving to Las Cruces