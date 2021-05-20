Texas health agency directs Vinton residents to boil water during outage

by: Aaron Montes

EL PASO, Texas (KTSM) – A water outage in the West town of Vinton has prompted the Texas Commission on Environmental Quality to notify residents to boil their water before consumption.

The TCEQ advises residents to boil water before using it to wash hands, brush teeth, drink, cook or make ice to eliminate harmful bacteria and other microbes. Water should brought to a vigorous rolling boil for two minutes.

“I am furious that we have not had water since the early evening,” Vinton resident Cynthia Carbajal told KTSM 9 News. “They are unsure when we will have water again.”

Carbajal says residents did not have access to water on Wednesday night.

“In lieu of boiling, individuals may purchase bottled water or obtain water from some other suitable source for drinking water or human consumption purposes,” a notice from the Vinton City Council said.

The outage is impacting the following streets in Vinton: Jesse Trigg, Brass, Copper, Zinc, AP Ramirez, Rancho Estancias, El Pinon, Cano Ct., Doniphan, Vinton, and the northern end of Kiely.

