BREAKING: Texas Gov. Greg Abbott tests positive for COVID-19

EL PASO, Texas (KTSM) — The Office of the Governor announced Governor Greg Abbott tested positive for COVID-19 on Tuesday.

Governor Communications Director Mark Miner today issued a statement after Governor Greg Abbott tested positive for COVID-19: 

Governor Greg Abbott today tested positive for the COVID-19 virus. The Governor has been testing daily, and today was the first positive test result. Governor Abbott is in constant communication with his staff, agency heads, and government officials to ensure that state government continues to operate smoothly and efficiently. The Governor will isolate in the Governor’s Mansion and continue to test daily. Governor Abbott is receiving Regeneron’s monoclonal antibody treatment. 

Miner said the governor is fully vaccinated against COVID-19, in good health, and currently experiencing no symptoms.

The governor’s office added that everyone that the governor has been in close contact with today has been notified. Texas First Lady Cecilia Abbott tested negative.

