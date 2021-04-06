Texas governor bans mandated COVID-19 ‘vaccine passports’

AUSTIN, Texas (AP) — Texas Gov. Greg Abbott is using his executive power to ban state government and some private entities from requiring COVID-19 “vaccine passports” to access services. Abbott signed the mandate Tuesday.

It blocks state agencies, political subdivisions and public and private organizations that receive public funding in Texas from requiring proof of inoculation against the coronavirus.

It’s the latest move from a Republican governor pitting public health campaigns against personal freedom and private choices.

Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis issued a similar executive order last week.

