Texas Gas offers energy assistance program for customers

EL PASO, Texas (KTSM) – On Friday, officials with Texas Gas Service announced a new fund – administered by Project BRAVO – aimed at helping customers pay their utility bills.

“The funding can pay more than just your natural gas bill, and it’s is not a loan, rather money dedicated for utility assistance,” said Elizabeth O’Hara, Texas Gas Service Community Relations manager. “The funds can pay natural gas and energy bills that are currently owed or in arrears.”

Project BRAVO, the agency managing the funds, will be accepting applications until November 12, which will help approved customers pay both energy bills for up to 12 months and a up to a maximum household benefit of $1,600.

“We want our customers to know that energy assistance money is available and needs to be distributed by

the end of this year,” said O’Hara. “Even if you’ve never been eligible before, you might be eligible

now.”

The funds are available through the Low Income Home Energy Assistance Program (LIHEAP), a federally funded program that helps households pay a portion of their home energy costs. In Texas, the funds are distributed through the Comprehensive Energy Assistance Program (CEAP).

How to Qualify

In order to apply for assistance, Texans need to contact a local participating agency. The level of benefit

varies according to household income, number of people living in the home, type of residence, type of

heating fuel and utility rates.

To apply:

Project BRAVO – Visit www.projectbravo.org/ | Call (915) 562-4100

Additional Help

Customers looking for additional options to make payments or setting up payment plans can go online or call 800-700-2443, Monday-Friday, 6 a.m. – 6 p.m, MT.

