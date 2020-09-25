Texas DSHS, TEA release COVID-19 cases data self-reported by school districts

AUSTIN (KXAN) — The Texas Department of State Health Services released the first data set of COVID-19 cases in school districts Thursday.

Of an estimated 1.1 million Texas students who were on campus, 3,445 students were reported as positive for COVID-19, the DSHS’ data says. Of more than 800,000 staff members, 2,850 have tested positive.

The data is self-reported by individual districts, DSHS says, and the dashboard will be updated every Wednesday throughout the year. Since the data is built on self-reporting, the DSHS says that the local or public information “may be more up to date.”

Here are the cumulative numbers for El Paso-area schools:

Anthony ISD: 1 in Grades 7-12

El Paso ISD: 4 in Grades 4-6, 12 in Grades 7-12 and 11 staff

Canutillo ISD: 1 in Grades 7-12 and 2 staff

Clint Independent School: 3 staff

Fabens ISD: 3 staff

San Elizario ISD: 2 staff

Socorro ISD: 3 in Grades 7-12 and 16 staff

Tornillo ISD: 1 staff

Ysleta ISD: 1 in Grades 7-12 and 13 staff

Harmony Science Academy: 2 in Grades EE-3, 1 in Grades 4-6, 1 in Grades 7-12

El Paso Academy has reported 1 case in grades 7-12.

Triumph Public Schools — El Paso and El Paso Leadership Academy have not reported any cases.