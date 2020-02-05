Texas DPS identifies man killed in rollover crash on Saturday

EL PASO, Texas (KTSM) – The Texas Department of Public Safety said a man from El Paso was killed in a rollover crash in Crockett County, Texas.

The crash reportedly happened on Saturday (Feb. 1) on I-10 about 12 miles East of Ozona.

According to Texas DPS, the driver was identified as 64-year-old Lorenzo Edward Noriega.

Officials said Noriega was driving on I-10 east, but because of a distraction in the vehicle, he failed to drive in a single lane and veered into the center median.

Authorities determined that Noriega overcorrected and entered a side skid across the center median into westbound lanes.

The vehicle rolled over and came to a rest on its right side, officials said.

Texas DPS said Noriega was wearing a seat belt, but suffered a fatal head injury during the rollover. He was pronounced dead at the scene.