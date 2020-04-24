Texas Department of Family and Protective Services helping to raise awareness on preventing child abuse

EL PASO, Texas (KTSM) – The Texas Department of Family and Protective Services is partnering with Blue Sunday and church organizations to help raise awareness on preventing child abuse and neglect.

Blue Sunday will be held on April 26 and the DFPS is inviting all communities of faith to take part in the event and to let them know by emailing FaithPartners@dfps.state.tx.us.

Organizers said the goals of Blue Sunday in Texas are to have every person regardless of faith to pray for victims of child abuse, as well as for families in need of help during this COVID-19 crisis and the communities that are supporting them.

Organizers also said that the event is an opportunity for the community to learn ways they can help children and families who are involved in the child welfare system.

You can go to https://www.bluesunday.org/day-of-prayer-resources for additional resources including print material, videos, and ways your faith community can help children and their families.

If you suspect child abuse or neglect, contact the Texas Abuse Hotline at 800-252-5400 or report online at TxAbuseHotline.org.

DFPS Prevention Hotlines and Websites

Child Abuse Prevention: HelpAndHope.org

Infant Sleeping Death Prevention: BabyRoomToBreathe.org

Texas Youth Hotline: TexasYouth.org

DFPS Report Abuse Page

FY 2019 Key Statistics – Texas & Region 10 (El Paso area)

7,437,514 Children in Texas (245,923 in El Paso area)

163,029 Completed CPS investigations (4,686 in El Paso area)

67,313 Confirmed victims of child abuse/neglect (1,953 in El Paso area)

48,391 Youth served by DFPS prevention programs (1,742 in El Paso area)

10,356 Families served by DFPS prevention programs (1,147 in El Paso area)

All statistics are by Texas fiscal year 2019 (Sept. 1, 2018-Aug. 31, 2019)