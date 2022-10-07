EL PASO, Texas (KTSM) – A new report shows that the state of Texas is still king when it comes to producing NFL talent.

More than 1 in every 12 active players in the NFL (a total of 211) went to a college in Texas, including four players who called UTEP home.

The report, compiled by The Action Network, lists Texas A&M as the university with the most draft picks still active in the league with a total of 37.

The University of Texas was right behind A&M at 32 while TCU came in third with 25 current NFL players. There are 17 schools in the Lone Star state that have produced at least one current professional player.

While more than 200 current players went to a school in Texas, just two active NFL stars came out of a school in the state of New Mexico.

The second-most prolific state when it comes to producing NFL talent out of college is California with 151 players.

Florida, North Carolina, and Alabama (in that order) rounded out the top five on the list.

