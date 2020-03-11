EL PASO, Texas (KTSM) – The Texas Court of Criminal Appeals (CAA) rejected an El Paso judge’s recommendation to have a new trial for Rigoberto Avila, Jr., who has spent 18 years on death row.

Rigoberto Avila has been in prison since 2001 when he was convicted of killing his girlfriend’s infant son, Nicolas Macias, while he was babysitting the boy.

At the time, prosecutors argued that medical evidence showed that Avila stomped on the baby, but Avila claimed that his 4-year-old son caused the fatal injuries.

A written statement claiming that Avila stomped the baby because his girlfriend favored the infant was disputed during the trial. Avila claimed he did not read the statement before signing it and that it was false.

El Paso Judge Annabell Perez recommended that Avila goes on trial again, based on doubts over the scientific testimony used to originally convict him. This is possible because of a 2013 Texas law that recognized that reliance on flawed or outdated science can result in the conviction of innocent people.

Avila has been on death row for 18 years and has had several execution dates delayed.

As previously reported, Avila’s case is not the first to be kicked back to the courts under the new law, but it is the first to be recommended for a new trial.

The case then moved to the Texas Court of Criminal Appeals, where the recommendation was denied.

Today’s shocking ruling marks a serious setback for Texas’s first-in-the-nation ‘junk science’ law according to Avila’s attorney Cathryn Crawford and Rob Owen.

“We cannot and will not stop fighting for a new trial for Mr. Avila and will pursue every available avenue of review. In the meantime, the next Legislature should consider amending the ‘junk science’ law to ensure that the CCA does not continue to frustrate its implementation,” said Attorneys Cathryn Crawford and Rob Owen.