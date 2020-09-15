Tenants needing help with September rent can alert their landlords at EP Rent Help website

El Paso, Texas (KTSM) — Tenants who missed paying their September rent due to COVID-19-related financial issues can alert their landlords about rental assistance that is available from the EP Rent Help Program.

“While this program requires close cooperation between landlords and tenants, we’re hopeful this more tenant-centric approach will demonstrate to landlords how important this program is to providing financial stability for El Paso families impacted by the COVID-19 pandemic,” said Tracy Yellen, CEO of the Paso del Norte Community Foundation, which runs the website.

Eligible tenants may qualify for up to three months of assistance dating back to March 2020.

To begin, visit EPRentHelp.org and click on the purple “I am a tenant” button on the homepage.

Once you fill out the form linked on the site, the Paso del Norte Community Foundation and its partners will reach out to your landlord on your behalf.

Once they verify your landlord’s eligibility and willingness to participate, you’ll need to provide some information to your landlord. If you qualify for rental assistance, the payment will go directly to your landlord on your behalf.

The EP Rent Help Program has already committed more than $3 million in federal CARES Act funding to landlords within the City of El Paso. To see if your landlord is already participating, visit EPRentHelp.org and click on the Participation Directory.

This program is funded by the federal CARES Act and is administered by the Paso del Norte Community Foundation and Under One Roof, the charitable foundation of the El Paso Apartment Association.

Landlords must apply on behalf of their tenants to receive assistance, and tenants are required to provide information to their landlords to complete the application.

Applicants will not be asked about immigration status nor will it be used in making decisions about who receives funding awards.

For more information, visit EPRentHelp.org.