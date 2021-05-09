“Tell her how much you love her” message from daughter who lost mother to COVID-19

EL PASO, Texas (KTSM) – El Pasoan Laura Sorrell stopped by Cielo Vista Mall this Mother’s Day. However, this year, she was alone as her mother, Angelica Sorrell passed away from COVID-19 in December.

Angelica Sorrell at the mall with her dog

“I think Mother’s Day was one of the special days we spent together no matter what,” said Sorrell.

The mall was a place she shared countless memories with her mom as shopping was their favorite activity. Sharing photos with KTSM 9 News of her mom in the mall with her dog.

“It’s been hard because we always spent time together and now my life changed completely in everything,” said Sorrell. “Everything I did with her together I do by myself, alone.”

Her mother contracted COVID-19 in the Fall of 2020 and was in the hospital for months battling the virus. Sorell thought back to last Mother’s Day before her mother contracted the virus.

“Last year, we didn’t celebrate because of COVID but now I was thinking last year was the last Mother’s Day that I spent with her,” she said.

Wiping tears away from her eyes while speaking reminding those who still have their mom this Mother’s Day to not take it for granted.

Angelica and Laura Sorrell

“To all the people they still have their mother, just hugging her, tell her how much you love her, kissing her, like, giving all the love you can do because you don’t know what will happen tomorrow.”

Sorrell says going to places she used to go with her mom like the mall is difficult, but after a few tears it makes her smile to remember all the memories they shared.

“She always taught me when I’m sad just close your eyes and thinking all the beautiful moments that you have. Now it’s like I can close my eyes and I can remember her all the time,” said Sorrell.

