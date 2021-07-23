Teens arrested in burglary case, one allegedly impersonated El Paso County deputy

EL PASO, Texas (KTSM) – The El Paso Police Department say two teens have been arrested in an alleged car burglary case, and one of the individuals allegedly impersonated a sheriff’s deputy.

Police say Joel Saenz and Thomas Ethan Zane Black, both who are 18-years-old, allegedly burglarized vehicles on the 2100 block of Octubre. Saenz was arrested last week on charges of burglary of vehicle, resisting arrest search or transport and possession of Marijuana under two ounces, all misdemeanors.

Black was arrested on Tuesday on charges of burglary of vehicle, impersonating a public servant. Black was issued PR bonds for both offenses.

A homeowner claims to have seen Black looking into his vehicles on the morning of June 23. He confronted Black, when the teen allegedly displayed the an El Paso County Sheriff’s Badge and stated he was a deputy conducting

