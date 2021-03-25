Teenager with nine outstanding warrants arrested by El Paso Sheriff’s

EL PASO, Texas (KTSM) — El Paso County Sheriff deputies arrested and booked a 19-year-old with nine outstanding warrants.

According to a release, the El Paso County Sheriff’s Office Warrants & Fugitive Apprehension Unit conducted an investigation in the 800 block of Heisig Ave. which led to the arrest of a most wanted subject.

David Alexander, 19, was taken into custody without incident and is now being held under a $57,600 bond.

Alexander was previously featured as a most wanted fugitive by the El Paso County Sheriff’s Office through Crime Stoppers of El Paso.

Alexander’s warrants include:

  • Aggravated Assault with a Deadly Weapon
  • Three counts of Possession of Marijuana
  • Two counts of Possession of Controlled Substance
  • Fail to Identify
  • Burglary of Building
  • Burglary of Vehicle

