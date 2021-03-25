Teenager with nine outstanding warrants arrested by El Paso Sheriff’s

EL PASO, Texas (KTSM) -- A local distillery is making do by creating new products to add to its shelves, and the shelves of El Paso businesses and bars that support local. It's one of only two distilleries in El Paso.

From grain to glass, Prospect Spirits all started with real handmade and El Paso, TX born vodka named Free Range Vodka.

"Why are we drinking products from Austin, San Antonio, Kentucky? Let's drink from our backyard. We're right here in El Paso. We're in the heart of five points so why don't we support local and drink some of our fine products," said Sean Isassi, owner and operator of Prospect Spirits.

Isassi says his distillery has been a long process in the making due to receiving federal and state permits, however during the pandemic, things actually got moving.

"COVID really just expedited our permits is what had happened but our idea is that we went to create two new products every year moving forward. We currently have three products: Free Range Vodka, Alley Cat Gin, and Brindle Bourbon," Isassi shared.

The owner adds the small business is growing every day, "I'm out there in the sales force, and we have pretty much 200 bars that are carrying us right now. We have 8 liquor stores that are carrying us right now including Total Wines, Spec's, Juanito's is our local supplier. Also Barrel House."

The process of distilling spirits requires paying close attention to detail, but also prioritizing cleanliness while in the making.