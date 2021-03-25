Teenager with nine outstanding warrants arrested by El Paso Sheriff’s

EL PASO, Texas (KTSM) — El Paso County Sheriff deputies arrested and booked a 19-year-old with nine outstanding warrants.
According to a release, the El Paso County Sheriff’s Office Warrants & Fugitive Apprehension Unit conducted an investigation in the 800 block of Heisig Ave. which led to the arrest of a most wanted subject.
David Alexander, 19, was taken into custody without incident and is now being held under a $57,600 bond.
Alexander was previously featured as a most wanted fugitive by the El Paso County Sheriff’s Office through Crime Stoppers of El Paso.
Alexander’s warrants include:
- Aggravated Assault with a Deadly Weapon
- Three counts of Possession of Marijuana
- Two counts of Possession of Controlled Substance
- Fail to Identify
- Burglary of Building
- Burglary of Vehicle