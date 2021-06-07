Teen initially asked not to press charges after being shot twice, police say

EL PASO, Texas (KTSM) – A 17-year-old who sustained two gunshots wounds last Thursday in Far East El Paso initially told police he did not want to press charges.

Police say Joey Gonzalez sustained non-life-threatening gunshot wounds on Thursday night on Nina Pearl Drive. Police were dispatched to the area where they found Gonzalez and arranged for him to be taken to Del Sol Hospital for treatment, where the second gunshot was identified.

“Gonzalez initially told officers he did not wish to press charges,” a news release said.

But officers with the El Paso Police Department’s Gang Unit investigated the event and identified Jonathan Meraz, 17, as the suspect in the case. On Saturday, officers executed a warrant for Meraz at his residence on Merry Meadow.

“Meraz barricaded himself inside the home and the special weapons and tactics team was requested,” police said. “Meraz eventually surrendered and was taken into custody without incident.”

Meraz was booked into the Downtown jail on a count of aggravated assault with a deadly weapon. He is being held with a $75,000.

An investigation continues.

