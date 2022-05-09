EL PASO, Texas (KTSM) – The Second Annual Teen Fit Program launched this month to encourage El Paso area youth and their families to stay active and eat healthy foods.

As part of the Teen Fit initiative, 100 El Paso teens were provided healthy tracking devices while they also joined their families and other community members for a nutritional cooking class and encouraged to participate in healthy activities.

“At Superior, we’re committed to improving both the physical and mental health of Texans through active local involvement. That’s why we have partnered with local organizations in El Paso to get kids and their families moving, combat social isolation caused by the COVID-19 pandemic, and encourage community members to engage in healthy eating habits.” Dr. David Harmon, Chief Medical Director at Superior HealthPlan Dr. David Harmon, Chief Medical Director at Superior HealthPlan







As part of the program, walking and running events will be organized by El Paso Parks & Recreation, offering participants a healthy and safe environment to compete. Superior funded last year’s program with a $5,000 sponsorship. This year, a $6,000 sponsorship will allow the program to be expanded to include students’ families so they can join participants during the competitions.

Information about other programming from El Paso Parks & Recreation can be found here while information about Texas A&M AgriLife is available here.

