Teen driver, second fatality of the year

EL PASO, Texas (KTSM) – The second traffic fatality of the year took the life of a 19-year-old young man only a few days into 2020.

Special Traffic Investigators responded to a fatal vehicle collision, yesterday.

Esteban Herrera, 19, was driving a 2007 Chevrolet Tahoe and was speeding westbound on the left lane on Gateway West, a release said.

Herrera cut into the right lane and hit the front of a 2003 Hyundai Elantra being driven by 62-year-old Patricia Baca.

According to the release, both drivers lost control, and Baca’s car spun and landed facing east on Gateway West, while Herrera’s car skid and rolled over.

The teenagers’ vehicle collided into a rock wall, and eventually hit a light pole, the release said.

Officials reported Herrera sustained fatal injuries and died at the scene.