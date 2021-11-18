Distracted driving crashes by teens on the rise in the Borderland

EL PASO, Texas (KTSM) – A new survey has released information regarding teen drivers and distracted driving. Over 40% of those teen drivers say they use their phones while driving. This causes crashes to increase across the board.

In El Paso, the number of crashes involving distracted drivers has increased from 2100 to 2500 over the last year alone.

This November 7, Texas marks 21 years of daily deaths on the roadways with more than 75,000 lives lost to preventable fatal crashes. TXDOT public information office Lauren Macias-Cervantes says that the only real way to prevent distracted driving crashes is to put away your phone and concentrate on the road.

“Ten people die everyday on our roadways and that’s a lot of people, and a lot of those crashed are preventable and so if there’s something that people can do to keep their eyes on the road to prevent one of those crashes it very important to do so.” TXDOT public information office Lauren Macias-Cervantes

One local mom says that while parents try their best to educate their kids on the dangers of distracted driving, the only real way for them to learn is to look at what happening around them.

“I recommend for the teenagers to see the news themselves to listen about what’s going on in the television and all that because that’s what helps them education”

Macias-Cervantes adds that just letting others know you’ll be on the road and not using your phone is a big help.

“It’s an important message to share with family and friends as well because if family and friends know that you’re not going to be available on your cell phone maybe they’ll practice the same”

