EL PASO, Texas (KTSM) – El Paso County Sheriff’s Office (EPCSO) Deputies arrest a teen in San Elizario after finding multiple illegal items during a traffic stop.

EPCSO officials way deputies from the Peter J. Herrera Patrol Station in Clint conducted a traffic stop on at the 12000 block of Los Tules Drive in San Elizario. Officials identify the driver of the vehicle as 18-year-old Angel Flores

During the traffic stop, deputies share that handgun was seen in plain view inside the vehicle.

A subsequent search of the vehicle led to the discovery of 27.4 grams of crystal methamphetamine, 9 THC Vape pens, 1 ounce of marijuana.

Flores was taken into custody without incident and booked into the El Paso County Detention Facility on a drug charge and Unlawful Carrying Weapon. He remains in jail under a total $11,000 bond.

