Teen arrested after stolen car traced to Fabens

EL PASO, Texas (KTSM) – El Paso County Sheriff’s Office (EPCSO) announced the arrest of a teen after a car stolen in Far East El Paso is found in Fabens.

On October 12, 2021, EPCSO Deputies responded to a report of a stole car along the block of 14000 Montana Avenue.

“Deputies were able to trace the vehicle and locate it in Fabens,” EPCSO officials shared. “Montana Patrol Station Criminal Investigations Detectives along with Peter John Herrera Station Deputies, responded to the scene and were able to identify and arrest 18-year-old Ruben Ramirez.”

Ramirez was charged, with the Unauthorized Use of Motor Vehicle, under a $40,000 bond.

EPCSO officials added that Ramirez also has two additional outstanding Sheriff’s Criminal Warrants for Unauthorized Use and Theft

For local and breaking news, sports, weather alerts, video and more, download the FREE KTSM 9 News App from the Apple App Store or the Google Play Store.