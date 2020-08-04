Teacher’s Federal Credit Union donates to El Paso community fighting the pandemic

EL PASO, Texas (KTSM) – TFCU donated $24,000 to El Paso’s first responders, non-profits, and local businesses to support the economy during the pandemic.

The donation was dispersed to several organizations and businesses.

The El Paso Community Foundation’s, El Paso County Medical Society COVID-19 Masks and PPE Fund received $5,000 to help with purchasing masks, gloves, hazmat suits, and other protective equipment for healthcare workers.

An organization providing free meals for medical workers, Feed the Frontline, also received $5,000 which helped provide meals for 535 healthcare workers across El Paso.

Another $5,000 were donated to Get Shift Done, an organization giving jobs at the El Pasoans Fighting Hunger food bank to industry workers affected by the pandemic.

TFCU also donated $4,000 to The Jazz Exchange, an organization that started Virtual Jazz Session series, streaming performances of musicians from the Southwest region.

Other donations were in the form of 250 free meals provided for University Medical Center workers and a free meal once a week for TFCU essential workers.

TFCU is encouraging the community to support and make donations at tcfu.coop.