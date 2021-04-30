TEA investigating SISD, state agency says

EL PASO, Texas (KTSM) – The Texas Education Agency says it has an open investigation into Socorro Independent School District.

A TEA spokeswoman told KTMS 9 News there is an open Special Accreditation Investigation into the school district underway. It is unclear what the investigation is about, when it began and over how many students are involved.

KTSM 9 News has reached out to SISD for comment.

A Special Accreditation Investigation is allowed by the state and “is to use a variety of investigative approaches to gather evidence related to alleged wrongdoing including but not limited to potential violations of state or federal law, rules and regulations, policies and procedures, and other abuses that may negatively impact a school district or charter school.”

Last year, a district audit revealed 29 students should not have graduated but did. The report stated the students did not have the required amount of credits to graduate.

