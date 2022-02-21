EL PASO, Texas (KTSM) – Tea and toast sound pretty simple but for El Pasoan Charlie Heck they mean a new business and a way to support local farmers.

Her business Tea and Toast opened up just recently as she decided to come back to El Paso after living out of state for 15 years.

She mostly does catering and smaller pop up events where she serves sandwiches with different toppings that are all locally sourced and uses home-grown herbs for her teas.

“These are all local ingredients. Most of our stuff comes from three to five ingredients tops and our money goes right back to people that grow it if we are not growing it ourselves,” Heck explained.

From bread, to fruit and vegetables, all is sourced from local farmers.

To extend the shelf life for produce, she pickles it and makes jellies herself, like strawberry or tomato jelly that she uses for her staple BLT sandwich.

She started to grow her own herbs for tea and expects to have the first batch ready in the upcoming months.

The next step for her business is to create a cart on which she will present her tas-tea creations.

”We want to do smaller events, even catering for offices. When I used to work a ‘nine to five’ it was nice to go outside and get something from a cart. We’d like to have music and fun stuff happening,” she said.

One of her other specialties is an untraditional PB&J sandwich with pecan butter from a local pecan farmer and homemade strawberry jelly.

She wants to promote sustainability and the natural resources even the desert can offer, like native plants that are nutritional and available in the area.

Tea and Toast’s next pop up event is scheduled for Friday night, February 18 at Three Missions Brewery.