Everything back to school related from shoes, backpacks, and clothing will be tax free all weekend starting august 5th and ending Sunday August 7th.

According to David Gest, a spokesperson for The outlet shoppes at El Paso in addition to the tax free weekend there will be additional deals.

“We have up to 70 percent off at up to 100 stores here at the outlet.”

Although tax free weekend usually happens the weeks before school starts, with schools going back a little earlier than normal, stores say it hasn’t affected them much because families are still coming to buy last minute items.

Some shoppers says they didn’t know it was tax free weekend but now that they know, have taken full advantage of the deals.

“We spent a lot more money than we envisioned to but its a good deal anyways,” said Jenny Lopez-Rogina.

While shops are expected to be packed all weekend long, the outlet shoppes will be having live entertainment as well as a special appearance from Iron man and Spiderman on Sunday.