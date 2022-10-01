EL PASO, Texas (KTSM)- Tap truck has five taps that can be filled with any beverage of your choice. The truck can be rented for all events including weddings, holiday parties, birthdays, and more.

When you rent the truck for an event, you can choose up to five drinks on tap. The drinks can be anything from beer, cocktails, to non-alcoholic drinks.

“We can pretty much tap anything you guys would like. We can do mojitos, we can do Paloma’s, jack and coke. It can be a beer or it can be as simple as a mountain dew or a Gatorade.” Jorge Legarret, Owner of Tap Truck

Owner, Jorge Legarret says the idea came from a trip to sea world in San Diego, where he saw a similar concept. He then decided to bring the idea back home to El Paso. The truck has been operating since February and they currently serve El Paso and Dona Ana counties.

You can find more information on the tap truck by clicking on this link. Home – Tap Truck El Paso

