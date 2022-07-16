EL PASO, TX (KTSM) – The City of El Paso Animal Services and its community partners will be offering free pet vaccinations and microchips to hundreds of pets via a drive-thru pet wellness clinic, sponsored by the Petco Love Foundation.

The event is first-come, first-served and limited to the first 500 pets. So far this year, El Paso Animal Services has served more than 4,300 community pets at its Drive-Thru Pet Wellness Clinics.

Pets must remain in the vehicle; all dogs must be on a leash and cats must be placed in a secure carrier while visiting the drive-thru clinic. Dogs will receive a parvo/distemper vaccination, while cats will receive a feline viral rhinotracheitis, calicivirus, and panleukopenia (FVRCP) vaccination, both will also be given a microchip.

Pets must be six weeks old or older to receive vaccines. No other pet vaccinations will be available at this drive-thru event. This is an ongoing effort to ensure community pets are healthy and protected from deadly diseases such as parvovirus and distemper.

WHAT: Drive-Thru Pet Wellness Clinic

WHEN: 6 a.m. to 9 a.m. Sunday, July 17, 2022

WHERE: 301 George Perry Blvd.

COST: Free

For local and breaking news, sports, weather alerts, video and more, download the FREE KTSM 9 News App from the Apple App Store or the Google Play Store