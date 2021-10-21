TABC extends liquor license suspension of Cantina Cazadores as investigation into deadly shooting continues

EL PASO, Texas (KTSM) – The Texas Alcoholic Beverage Commission extended a suspension of Cantina Cazadores liquor license on Thursday as an investigation into a shooting at the bar last week.

The TABC announced the suspension will last for another 30 days after the state agency initially suspended the license for seven days. The El Paso Police Department and TABC are still investigating what led to a deadly shooting at the bar last Friday.

Police say one man died and another was taken to the hospital late on Friday morning. Police said they responded to a fight at the bar at the corner of Copia and Durazno and later learned a shooting had occured.

A man in his late 20’s to early 30’s was found dead at the scene.

