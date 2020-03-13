T-Mobile shares customer support plan amid Coronavirus

EL PASO, Texas (KTSM) – T-mobile is working on keeping its customers connected and employees safe and healthy. T-mobile is making sure all customers who need connectivity have access to it now.

This includes:

Starting now – ALL current T-Mobile and Metro by T-Mobile customers who have plans with data will have unlimited smartphone data for the next 60 days (excluding roaming).

Providing T-Mobile and Metro by T-Mobile customers an additional 20GB of mobile hotspot/tethering service for the next 60 days – coming soon.

Working with our Lifeline partners to provide customers extra free data up to 5GB of data per month over the next two months.

Increasing the data allowance for free to schools and students using our EmpowerED digital learning programs to ensure each participant has access to at least 20GB of data per month for the next 60 days.

Offering free international calling for ALL current T-Mobile and Metro by T-Mobile customers to Level 3 impacted countries.

Supporting the FCC’s Keep Americans Connected Pledgefocused on ensuring residential and small business customers with financial impacts do not lose service.