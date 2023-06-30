Las Cruces police and fire encourage swimmers to enjoy their water activities safely and with adult supervision.

EL PASO, Texas (KTSM) – Hot summer days and cool water go together like apple pie and ice cream. But cooling off in swimming pools, the lake, or the Rio Grande should be done with caution in mind.

Las Cruces police and firefighters encourage swimmers to enjoy their water activities safely and always with adult supervision. Police and fire recommend following these and other safety tips:

Never leave children or the elderly unsupervised in or near a swimming pool, hot tub, or any body of water.

Do not assume that other children, or another adult, will watch over your child’s safety.

Do not consider anyone “drown proof” because they’ve had swimming lessons.

Do not rely on flotation devices, such as Floaties, as a substitute for supervision.

Keep rescue equipment easily accessible.

Remove toys from the pool after use so children are not tempted to reach for them.

Refrain from consuming alcohol while swimming or supervising others.

Remove pool covers completely before use and securely cover them after each use.

If possible, remove or secure a ladder to above-ground pools to keep children from entering without supervision.

Properly secure or lock doors and gates that lead to pools and hot tubs.

Ensure that babysitters and all other users know, and will follow, pool safety rules.

Learn cardiopulmonary resuscitation (CPR) and encourage others to do the same.

Never allow children to play in, or near, drainage and irrigation canals.

Be aware of strong currents and debris that make river swimming potentially hazardous.

If boating (canoeing, kayaking, rafting, etc.), always wear a floatation device and never boat alone.

Avoid diving into unknown waters as they may be shallow and could cause injury.

When supervising children at play avoid distractions such as reading, texting, gaming or social media use.

Have a cell phone handy and call 911 immediately in an emergency.

Nationally, an average of 250 children under the age of 5 drown each year in swimming pools or hot tubs. In Las Cruces, two adults and one child have drowned since 2007.